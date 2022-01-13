Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki has been appointed as president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Saleh bin Ali Al-Qahtani has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors of the Royal Clinics at the ranks of minister



Another decree appointed Abdullah bin Fahd bin Saleh Al-Owais as deputy head of the Presidency of State Security at the rank of minister, while Ammar bin Mohammed bin Hamid Naqadi has been appointed as deputy minister of economy and planning.



Mohammed bin Faisal bin Jaber Abu Saq, minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers for Shoura Council Affairs, has been relieved of his post, and Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed has been appointed to replace him, while continuing his current duties.



Abu Saq has been appointed as an adviser at the Royal Court, as well as Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan at the ranks of minister, other decrees said.



Meanwhile, Suleiman bin Abdulaziz bin Suleiman Al-Obaid has been appointed as an assistant to the minister of economy and planning at the excellent rank.