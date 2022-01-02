RIYADHSaudi Arabia recorded 8,955 COVID-19 violations in one week, as authorities stepped up their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.Interior Ministry statistics showed that Riyadh region had the highest number of violations with 2715, followed by Madinah with 1423, Makkah region with 1088, the Eastern Province with 894, Hail with 513, Asir with 481, Qassim with 407, Baha with 340, the Northern Borders with 316, Tabuk with 247, Jouf with 238, Najran with 148, and Jazan with 145.Last week, Saudi Arabia has re-imposed precautionary measures against coronavirus such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing effective from 7:00 am Thursday following a surge in cases of coronavirus, especially the mutated Omicron variant. Accordingly, the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) hasupdated health protocols for commercial centers, markets (souks), malls, restaurants and cafes effective from Thursday.The Ministry of Interior said that penalty for not wearing a mask is SR1000 for an individual. The fines will be doubled with the repetition of the violation and it may reach up to a maximum amount of SR100000 in the event of the repeated violations, the ministry said in a statement.The ministry called on people to follow the COVID-19 preventive protocols and instructions issued by authorities.