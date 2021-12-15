JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday new exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens entering the Kingdom.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said that upon continuous follow-up of the epidemiological conditions of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recommendations of relevant health departments in the Kingdom, it was decided to exclude the husband or wife of the citizen, the children and parents of non-Saudi citizens and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom from the requirement of conducting a PCR test before coming to the Kingdom.

The source added that all procedures and precautions are subject to ongoing evaluation by specialized health departments in Saudi Arabia depending on global developments in epidemiological conditions.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,457.

It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,857.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 34 remained in critical condition.

It added that 76 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,712.

More than 48.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom providing jabs, has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.