RIYADH — The Public Prosecution warned that hefty penalties will be slapped on those who perpetrate infiltration into the Kingdom or giving shelter or any kind of assistance to them.



The penalties include up to SR1 million in fine and jail terms ranging between five and 15 years, in addition to the confiscation of the means used to commit the crime and the residence arranged to give shelter to the infiltrator. If the vehicle or accommodation is owned by others, there will be an additional fine of SR1 million.



The Public Prosecution said in a statement that infiltration is a crime that poses threat to the security of the Kingdom’s society, economy and health sectors.



The penalty will be imposed against anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator or gives him transportation and shelter or provide with any kind of assistance and services.