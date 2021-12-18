Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Ahmed Al-Rajhi, approved the new table of violations and corresponding penalties.



The decision divided the financial violations into three categories in terms of the number of employees in the establishments. The first includes the establishments with a minimum of 51 employees, the second from 11 to 50 and the third with a minimum of 10 employees.



Under the decision, if the employer fails to comply with the occupational protection, safety and health measures set by the ministry, he will be fined with SR10,000 for the first category, SR5,000 for the second and SR2,500 for the third.



If the employer does not provide medical insurance for the employee and his family members, as per the Cooperative Health Law, he will be penalized with SR10,000 for the first category, SR5,000 for the second and SR3,000 for the third. The fine is multiplied by the multiple number of violations.



Penalty of employing children who are less than 15 years is SR20,000 for the first category and SR10,000 for the second and third categories.



Meanwhile, the penalty of employing women during the first six weeks following the childbirth is SR10,000 for all categories. The fine is multiplied by the multiple number of violations.



As for the penalty of not providing an enough number of seats for employees during the working hours, it is SR3,000 for the first category and SR2,000 and SR1,000 for the second and third categories, respectively.



