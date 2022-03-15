JEDDAH: A court in Saudi Arabia will become the first in the Kingdom to become fully digital when it moves online on Friday.

The administrative court in the province of Wadi Al-Dawaser will no longer use its building as a courthouse after the transition.

Dr. Ali Al-Ohaidib, secretary-general of the Administrative Judiciary Council, said beneficiaries can use the “Moeen” e-service platform, which offers people more than 20 judicial services.

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal, through which opposing parties can register their legal cases without the need to visit a courthouse.

Al-Ohaidib added that plaintiffs can digitally file lawsuits while defendants can submit challenges through the platform. The two opposing parties, he added, can both exchange pleadings the same way.

The move aims to reduce time taken in court and boost the quality of services provided. Moreover, the move aims to simplify litigation and improve digital transformation.

According to the Unified National Platform, an applicant with IDs and an Absher account can access the “Moeen” system to complete their court case services. Some of the services provided include filing lawsuits, proving attendance, adding a representative to the lawsuit, appealing, receiving a detailed inquiry of a legal case, attending electronic judicial sessions, filing memoranda, inquiring about a case status and making appointments.

The Board of Grievances, an independent administrative judicial body, seeks justice, equity and effective judicial control over the administration through lawsuits that are filed before the administrative courts. It aims to ensure the proper application of laws and regulations. It also protects rights and applies Shariah law.

The Board of Grievances consists of the Riyadh-based supreme administrative court, administrative courts of appeal in Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Asir, Madinah, Al-Jouf and Qassim, in addition to 15 administrative courts countrywide.

