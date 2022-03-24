RIYADH — Minister of Justice and chairman of the Saudi Bar Association (SBA) Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has issued an order appointing five members, including a woman, to the third session of the board of directors of the association. This was for the first time a Saudi woman is being appointed to the SBA board of directors.



The lawyers who are named as members of the SBA board are Jasser Al-Jasser, Dr. Osama Al-Qahtani, Anas Al-Zamil, Ithar Al-Da’ij and Dr. Louay Al-Akkas, the woman member.



Dr. Al-Samaani had earlier approved the rules of professional conduct for lawyers aimed at developing the legal profession and raising its professional standards, in addition to enhancing the principles of transparency and responsibility.



The rules are also meant to strengthen the legal protection of lawyers and their clients and redefine their responsibility towards clients, colleagues, judicial authorities and the society.



It is noteworthy that SBA aims to raise the standard of professional practice of lawyers in order to ensure their good performance, increase awareness of their professional duties, and improve lawyers’ professional practice in the Kingdom.



The association wants to build a professional lawyers community capable of providing professional legal services to beneficiaries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).