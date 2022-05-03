RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the availability of Umrah reservation.



The ministry said that those who seek to perform the rituals of Umrah can now make a reservation through Eatamarna application.



The ministry urged the importance of updating the Umrah app after it had received numerous complaints from people stating that there is a malfunction in the app.



The ministry called people to update the Eatamarna app to its latest versions, or to delete it and download it again, to solve the problem of the malfunction so that they can reserve an Umrah permit.



It is worth mentioning that there is no need to issue a permit to pray at the Grand Mosque, but it is still mandatory to obtain a permit to perform Umrah and pray at Al-Rawdah Sharifa.



There is no age requirement for children accompanying their families to perform prayer at the Two Holy Mosques, but the minimum age for issuing permits to perform Umrah and pray at Al-Rawdah Sharifa is limited only to children aged 5 and over.

