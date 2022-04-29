ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the digital public consultation initiative on its website and the UAE Government portal, ahead of the official release of Corporate Tax relevant legislation.

The initiative aims at consulting with the business community and relevant stakeholders to acquire their views and comments on Corporate Tax, to refine and implement proposed UAE Corporate Tax regulations.

The digital public consultation initiative reflects MoF's firm belief in the importance of consulting the business community, and is part of its commitment to help the UAE achieve its strategic objectives, thereby cementing the country’s position as a leading hub for business and investment.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Finance, noted that the initiative will assist the MoF in further refining and implementing the proposed UAE Corporate Tax regulations, by bolstering means of communication with the business community and stakeholders, as they play a key role in drawing government financial policies.

"The Ministry of Finance welcomes comments until 19th May by using the online Corporate Tax Submission Public Consultation Form, which can be found on the ministry’s website and the UAE Government portal. Since the announcement in January 2022, the Ministry of Finance continued working on the design and implementation of the UAE Corporate Tax regime to ensure that it incorporates best practices globally and minimises the compliance burden for UAE businesses," Al Khoori said.