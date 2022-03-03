Eased Covid safety rules for travelling to the UAE will be applicable to residents and tourists arriving in the country via land borders starting March 3.

Earlier, authorities had announced that PCR tests are not mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers or those holding a Covid recovery certificate issued within one month of travel.

Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey.

A government spokesperson announced this on Wednesday as he addressed a media briefing virtually.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), advised such travellers to get a Covid test done in the UAE if they are staying on for more than 72 hours.

The official said several precautionary measures were eased across the UAE last week as daily Covid cases dropped sharply.

He reminded residents that masks remain mandatory indoors, while they are optional outdoors.

Close contacts of Covid-positive patients don’t need to quarantine, but if they are working in “state sectors”, they have to get a PCR test done daily for five days.

Dr Al Ameri also said that Green Pass is a requirement to attend all local events, exhibitions, and cultural and social activities. If not, visitors will need to present a negative PCR test result issued within 96 hours of the event.

The number of daily cases has dropped to around 500. Over 96 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 100 per cent have received at least one dose.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).