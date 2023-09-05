H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), today chaired the meeting of the SEC, held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed many issues related to the progress of government work and plans to provide the Emirate with more pioneering services and new development projects.

The SEC issued a decision granting a 50 percent discount on the total value of financial fines resulting from municipal violations committed and issued before the issuance of the decision, provided that the discount is valid for 90 days.

The SEC also issued a decision regarding granting assistance to homeowners affected by natural disasters in the emirate of Sharjah, according to which the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) is responsible for providing the assistance.

The decision included the requirements for requesting assistance, the assessment of the effects of the damage undertaken by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and the assistance due for damages determined by the SSSD in accordance with the measures to decide the value of the assistance attached to the decision, in addition to a number of legal provisions.

The SEC also issued a decision to attach the Dog Care Centre in the Emirate of Sharjah, affiliated with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), to the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC).