ABU DHABI -- UAE Public Prosecution has obtained the ISO 22320:2018 certification specialised in emergency management, in recognition of the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution's efforts to adhere to the requirements of management systems and align with the best global practices.

The new achievement aligns with the Public Prosecution's vision to reach global excellence in performance and capacity development to provide its vital services to all partners and stakeholders.

Salem Al Zaabi, Head of the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Prosecution at the Federal Prosecution, emphasised that the Emergency Prosecution and the specialised teams have effectively implemented several specifications of the management systems (ISO, BS Certificates) through dedicated efforts, aiming to apply the best global practices.