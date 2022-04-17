Question: My wife is qualified for a job vacancy that has come up at the firm I work. Is there a law against hiring family members of existing employees? Some friends told me it would be considered a ‘conflict of interest’. Please advise.

Response: Pursuant to your queries, the prevailing UAE employment law is silent on ‘conflict of interest’ for members of a family to work for the same employer. As the law is silent, it may be considered legal.

However, it is up to the employer to employ family members of an employee for job vacancy/ies. Therefore, if the human resource policies of your employer allow it to recruit family members of the existing employees, then your wife may be considered for the role that has come up in your firm.

