Authorities in the UAE shut down 84 domestic workers service centres after investigations revealed unlicensed activities were being practised there.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation received over 2,400 complaints against the Tadbeer centres. The ministry then conducted 270,000 inspection campaigns, resulting in the closure of some centres.

This came as Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, addressed the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday.

An FNC member, Ahmed Alshehhi, raised concerns over domestic help in the UAE working on tourist visas. He asked Dr Al Awar about the potential operational violations associated with this practice.

Alshehhi stressed the need for clarity on the procedures followed by domestic labour offices in bringing workers under tourist visas and subsequently adjusting their status. He expressed concerns about the risks involved when such individuals are employed in households without completing the necessary legal procedures for issuing residency permits. This situation calls for the implementation of “strict measures and penalties” against the centres.

A law that went into effect in December last year, an employer can recruit domestic workers who are licensed to work.

