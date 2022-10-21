DUBAI: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) today called on companies with more than 50 employees to expedite achieving Emiratisation rate of two percent for skilled jobs, in line with the concerned UAE Cabinet Resolution, before the end of 2022.

Non-compliant companies will face financial penalities, which will be collected starting from January 2023.

MoHRE encouraged companies to benefit from the incentives provided for recruiting UAE nationals through the NAFIS platform, saying it will boost their efforts in reaching the required rate before the deadline.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary for Emiratisation at MoHRE, said, “We are keen to support and empower private sector companies to achieve the Emiratisation targets before the end of this year, we're cooperating closely with the private sector, stemming from our belief in its role as a key partner in developing and shaping the future.”

“Given the private sector’s role in the UAE’s job market, achieving the goals and directions of the UAE require unified efforts of government entities and the private sector to improve the business environment and create an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talents from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in the strategic priority sectors,” he added.

“Compliance with the laws regulating the job market is in the interest of private sector companies and their employees. We aim to develop the capabilities of the private sector and enable it to keep pace with changes in global business models and attract UAE national talents to work in skilled jobs, through the Nafis programme, which is a cornerstone of these efforts,” he further said.

MoHRE offers private sector companies that reach the Emiratisation target a package of incentives, including the first category classification and membership of the Tawteen Partners Club within the establishments' classification system where members receive discounts of up to 80 percent on the ministry's service fees.

However, financial penalties will be imposed on establishments that do not meet the required Emiratisation rate – a monthly penalty of AED6,000 for every UAE national that has not been appointment, starting from January 2023.

This year’s two percent Emiratisation rate is calculated as for every 50 non-Emiratis working in skilled jobs, one UAE national shall be hired.

This decision aims to achieve an increase by 10 percent in the Emiratisation rate by 2026.