The authority has said that it continuously aims to achieve the highest standards of accuracy, efficiency and quality

Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a new initiative to ease driver's licence for national service recruits in the emirate.

The initiative will allow applicants to complete their driver's licence transaction in one day.

Beginning on Monday, July 15, the initiative will continue till the end of the year, subject to extension. The one-day test initiative will only be available for national service recruits.

The Acting Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said that national service recruits can complete the transaction of issuing a new driving licence in a day.

The authority has said that it continuously aims to achieve the highest standards of accuracy, efficiency and quality.

A similar initiative was announced in Sharjah, earlier this week.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).