SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree-Law No.1 of 2022 on the organisation of the University of Khorfakkan.

The Decree-Law stipulated that the university shall be a non-profit Arab academic institution with the legal personality and capacity necessary to achieve its goals.

The Decree also stipulated that the University of Khorfakkan shall have financial and administrative independence and be owned by the government. The main headquarters of the university will be in Khorfakkan, and it is permissible, by a decision of the president, to establish branches for it inside or outside the Emirate.

The university aims to form a human scientific personality based on Islamic values, Arab originality and scientific development. It also seeks to sponsor and encourage research to achieve scientific development, offer and develop higher education programmes, strengthen cultural and scientific ties with other universities, higher education institutes and Arab and foreign scientific bodies, form partnerships with government and private agencies, and respond to and interact with the needs of society.

According to the Decree-Law, the Ruler of Sharjah shall be the President of the University and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He may authorise other members of the Council in all or some of his powers in the Council, provided that the administration of the university, each in his field of competence, in accordance with the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations: 1. Board of Trustees.

2. University Director.

3. Deans Council The Decree-law stipulated that the university would consist of colleges, institutes, research, education and training centres, and scientific institutions determined by decisions issued by the University President based on the director's proposal and the Council's approval.

The university - in all its faculties, institutes, academic centres, administrative, financial and societal departments - is subject in all its affairs to the laws and legislation in force in the country.

According to the Decree-law, the teaching at Khorfakkan University will be in both Arabic and English, according to the nature of the approved study programmes. The Council may approve some other languages for teaching or training at the university if the nature of some of the approved study programmes so requires.

According to the Decree-law, the University of Sharjah is mandated to take academic, administrative and financial measures to enable the University of Khorfakkan to fully operate during a transitional period not exceeding three years from the date of issuance of this Decree-law.

The Decree-law included various legal and organisational items for the university, such as financial resources, the general budget, and final provisions, among others.