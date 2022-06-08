SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing the University of Khorfakkan.

The Emiri Decree No. 40 of 2022 stipulates that an Arab non-profit academic scientific institution in the Emirate of Sharjah, named "University of Khorfakkan", shall be established under this decree and shall have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and its competencies.

According to the decree, the University of Khorfakkan shall be headed by the Ruler of Sharjah, and a law shall be issued to organise the University, its faculties, departments, and all other related affairs.