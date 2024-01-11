SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing “Sharjah Digital Department”.

The Decree stipulated that a government department would be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called the “Sharjah Digital Department,” which would have the legal personality and capacity to carry out its duties.

The Sharjah Digital Department replaces the Sharjah E-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office. All rights, assets, and obligations of the E-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office are transferred to the department.

Employees of the e-Government Department and the Sharjah Digital Office will be transferred to the Sharjah Digital Department with their grades, financial allocations, and other benefits.