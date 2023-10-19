SHARJAH - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution (25) of 2023, assigning the Sharjah Executive Council to regulate data governance and management at the emirate’s level.

The resolution stipulates that the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has the right to adopt policies and standards and issue guidelines for everything related to organising and managing data governance in Sharjah.

All local and semi-government agencies in Sharjah are obligated to implement the policies, standards, and guidelines issued and approved by the Executive Council.