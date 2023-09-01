SHARJAH - Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police received in his office Thursday morning, Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), accompanied by Kholoud Abdullah, Director of the Elderly Services Centre, in the presence of several dignitaries.

During the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees, reaffirming the Sharjah Police's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with a range of groups and entities across the country. He applauded the Department of Social Services' efforts in supporting and serving the community members, contributing in reinforcing the pillars of sustainable development.

Major General Al Zari underscored the continuity of Sharjah Police's cooperation with social services' efforts to advance social stability, especially children and the elderly, through ensuring safety, stability, and protection for many societal groups.

Afaf Al Marri lauded the efforts made by the Sharjah Police General Command to enhance the quality of security life among members of the community, appreciating the continuity of such cooperation that contributes to enhance the quality of life in the emirate of Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, the attendees also addressed a number of various issues that improve the quality of life for bedridden older persons across the country.