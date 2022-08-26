RIYADH — A seller has no right to obligate customers to buy two products to get one of them or to link the sale of one product to another, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has clarified.



The Ministry's clarification came in an infographic published on its official Twitter account as part of a weekly campaign to raise public awareness about customer rights.



The Ministry however stated that there are two exceptions to this rule. Stores or sellers are allowed to use this method if the store has announced an offer of getting one item free when buying a certain product.



The other exception is when a product's brochure or catalog states that the two items are linked to each other.



For more information, the ministry said, the public can visit the its website at https://dalil.mc.gov.sa/ and click the link for the customer guide.

