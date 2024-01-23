H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the SEC’s meeting, held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of government work issues in the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewed the progress of work in departments and bodies, and took a number of decisions that are in the interest of the citizen and provide a decent life for the people of Sharjah.

In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing family stability and providing a decent life for citizens, the SEC approved the first 2024 batch of individuals exempt from paying housing loans, which included 50 beneficiaries from various cities and regions of the Emirate, with a total amount of AED34,195,000.

The SEC also approved the launch of the new identity for the Emirate of Sharjah during the ceremony that will be held next Sunday, corresponding to 28th January.

The new identity, in all its visual, artistic and cultural components, will reflect the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, express its cultural heritage, artistic excellence and social cohesion, and play a major role in promoting the growth of the Emirate’s various sectors.

The SEC discussed a draft resolution regarding the regulations governing the work of suburban councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, directing it to include a number of observations and legal provisions that support the work of the councils.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), was present at the meeting.