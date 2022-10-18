SHARJAH - The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold on Thursday its 2nd session as part of its work for the fourth ordinary session of the tenth legislative term at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah headed by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

After approving the minutes of the opening and first session, the agenda includes the discussion of the draft amendment to the real estate registration law in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report received from the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints in Sharjah Consultative Council, in the presence of Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and his assistants, and Issa bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department to the Government of Sharjah.