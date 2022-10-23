Sharjah - Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved, during its second session of the fourth ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, a draft amendment to the Real Estate Registration Law in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The session, which was held at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah on Thursday, was chaired by Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council, and was attended by Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Real Estate Registration Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The members discussed all provisions of the draft law amendment and its various objectives.



After discussion, the Council approved the draft amendment of the law in its second plenary session.