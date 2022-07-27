RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) confirmed that it has detected violations on the part of a total of 349 taxi drivers in adhering to the mandatory rule of wearing uniform. The authority stated that these taxi drivers will be slapped with fines as a penalty for the violation.



The authority’s decision to make wearing uniforms mandatory for men and women taxi drivers came into force on July 12. The TGA clarified that drivers who will be obligated to wear the designated uniforms are public taxi drivers; airport taxi drivers; family taxi drivers; passenger transport apps drivers; and private taxi drivers.



Since then, TGA beefed up inspections of public taxis to ensure that the drivers adhere to the assigned uniform. The violations were detected during more than 6000 inspections carried out throughout Saudi Arabia.



As per the newly introduced provisions of the regulations governing the activities of the public taxi, the designated uniform has become a prerequisite for practicing this activity.



It is required for taxi drivers to wear the national dress or long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants, and belt, in addition to putting on their identification card. The driver can add a jacket or coat if wanted.



TGA also called on all licensed companies to adhere to the requirements that guarantee an increase in the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries.



The authority indicated that compliance to wearing the uniform contributes to enhancing the authority’s efforts to further develop the sector as well as to raise the quality of services in transport activities.



The TGA stated that obligating drivers to wear the uniform aims to standardize and upgrade their general appearance in line with the public decorum regulations, as well as to raise the quality of the services and improve the beneficiaries’ experience.



The authority called on everyone, if they detect any violation in its activities, to submit it through the website: https://tga.gov.sa/, or via the unified number 19929.

