RIYADH — The Shoura Council rejected on Monday a draft regulation pertaining to clinching agreements for scientific and technical cooperation and memoranda of understanding (MoU) with foreign universities and institutions.



The council’s decision is based on the recommendation of a Shoura committee that came to the conclusion that the move will result in the loss of financial rights of Saudi universities.



The council session, chaired by Deputy President Dr. Mishaal Al-Salami, was briefed on the viewpoints of the Special Committee and its justifications presented by its Chairman Dr. Muhammad Al-Jarba.



The committee’s report included its viewpoints based on the opinions of the members on the draft regulation during the deliberations in a previous session of the council.



The committee prepared the report after carrying out extensive studies about the draft regulation.



In the report, the committee recommended not to approve the scheme on the ground that such agreements and MoUs with foreign universities and institutions will entail financial obligations within the approved budget of the universities, and concluding these deals will result in the deprivation of financial rights of Saudi universities.



The committee also noted in its report that the appropriate solution that serves the universities and achieves speed and ease in their procedures with regard to international cooperation with foreign institutions can be had with activating the role of the University Affairs Council.



The report noted that this will help the universities to benefit from the framework cooperation agreements signed by the Kingdom with many countries in the scientific, educational and technical fields.



The council also approved the draft amendments in the dry gas and liquid petroleum gas distribution system for residential and commercial purposes. The council took the decision after listening to a report from the Energy and Industry Committee, read out by its Chairman Eng. Ali Al-Qarni, after the committee completed its study and prepared its opinion on it.

