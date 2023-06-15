Riyadh: The Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the European professional association Cosmetics Europe (CE) to strengthen collaboration and communication in the field of cosmetics regulation and safety.



The MOU was signed by SFDA’s Vice President of Drug Sector, Dr. Adel Al-Har, and CE Director General John Chave.



The MOU aims at sharing common experiences and knowledge between the two parties in the field of cosmetics regulation and safety to determine a framework under which their fruitful cooperation in the regulatory aspects and safety of cosmetics is promoted, they can discuss challenges, and work to find possible solutions.



Terms of the MOU include creating cosmetics regulation in line with international best practices to overcome the challenges of the cosmetics market, promoting a harmonized regulatory vision ensuring a high level of safety for consumers, and collaborating on adverse events reporting and handling.



CE is a liaison between the regulatory companies and authorities in Europe and the official representative for cosmetics and personal-care products. Its membership includes major cosmetics and personal-care companies and manufacturers, as well as a number of subsidiary associations representing start-ups and small businesses at the national level across Europe.