RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has revealed the rights of children when they are participating in recreational activities.



According to Article 13 of the Child Protection Law in the Kingdom, it is prohibited for the children to participate in recreational activities that endanger their safety or health, the Public Prosecution affirmed.



The games in recreational activities should be appropriate to the age and abilities of the child who uses them, the Public Prosecution said.



It stressed that according to the executive regulations of the child protection system, it is necessary to provide safety belts for swing seats and other games when needed to prevent children from falling from them.



It is important that a guiding panel be installed in recreational centers next to each game to indicate the appropriate age for the child to participate in it, the number specified for its use at one time, and any other necessary information.



In addition, whenever possible, it is also a must to add an explanation on the guiding panel about the mode of playing and the existing safety features.



The Public Prosecution said that children’s toys should be supported with safety accessories, such as additional wheels on the sides of bicycles, helmets, knee and elbow pads.



The Public Prosecution warned against bicycles for children’s use, as it affirmed that it is not permissible for renters of bicycles to rent them to any children under 12 years old.



In case the bikes cause damage to others and the child himself, the renters will be held responsible for the accident.



It is also not permissible for children under 12 to ride a bicycle on the public road. In case the bikes cause damage to others and the child himself, the child’s parents or guardian or anyone who cares for him will be held responsible for the accident.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that it undertakes the investigating crimes arising from violations of the provisions of the Child Protection Law and the filing of the case in front of the competent court.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).