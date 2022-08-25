RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has expanded the Najiz portal by enabling 140 e-services that do not require any in-person visits.



Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani addressed the working teams by emphasizing on client experience and reengineering and abridging procedures.



“Since the beginning of 2022, the portal has recorded over 36 million logins for various services,” the MoJ said.



“Over 7.3 million clients have used the services remotely, with daily users averaging 180,000 clients.”



The Najiz portal has recently added 51 new e-services, bringing the total number to 140 e-services that do not require visiting any of the ministry’s facilities.



The services are classified into several categories including judiciary, enforcement, real property, declarations and powers of attorney, social cases, and licensing.

