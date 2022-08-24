RIYADH — Saudi Arabia' Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has directed the governmental and private entities to provide special offers for the elderly people who hold a privilege card.



MHRSD has directed its report to the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), which comes in line with the Cabinet’s decision to approve the Elderly Rights and Care Law.



It is worth noting that the Cabinet decision stipulated on granting elderly people a privilege card that enables them to benefit from the public services they need to complete their daily lives normally, which are provided by governmental, private and civil entities.



In implementation of the directives of the MHRSD issued in this regard, the FSC has urged the provision of special offers for elderly people who hold the privilege card.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).