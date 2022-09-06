RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that the transfer of service of house workers will be carried out via online within a maximum period of seven days.



The Jawazat stated that the Service Transfer Approvals Service enables resident domestic workers to accept or reject a request to transfer their services.



It revealed that the transfer of service can be made through access to the Absher portal and then enter my services (khidmati), then services, then passports, and then approvals for transfer of services.



The Jawazat stressed that it is required to approve the transfer of service within seven days.

