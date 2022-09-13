RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has denied rumors that went viral, claiming the issuance of a decision to convert visit visa into Iqama (resident visa).



The Jawazat has responded to inquiries about a post being published on social media platforms, claiming the issuance of an approval from the Ministry of Interior to convert the visit visa into a legal residency (Iqama) for individuals.



The fake posts were also defrauding people by revealing to them the required methods to convert the visit visa into Iqama.



The Jawazat confirmed that instructions now do not allow the conversion of the visit visa into a legal residency (Iqama) for individuals.



It is noteworthy that the Jawazat had announced earlier the possibility of converting the visit visa into Iqama for the children, who are under 18 years old, and only if their parents were holding Iqama.

