RIYADH — Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani approved on Thursday the implementing regulations for licensing foreign law firms, aiming to develop law practice, empower lawyers, and boost the business environment in the Kingdom.



The regulations include the requirements for licensing, the scope of practice, the duties of foreign law firms, the requirements for temporary licenses, and the mechanism for employing foreign legal advisors.



The regulations focus on knowledge sharing and transfer with local law professionals, training and development and creating ease and efficiency for foreign businesses and investors.



The regulations also provide for a nine-month extension of the grace period for lawyers working with foreign firms under affiliation or cooperation agreements.

