RIYADH — The Saudi Public Prosecution warned against revealing the secrets of a mentally ill person. Those who commit this crime will be penalized with a maximum three months in prison and a fine amounting to not more than SR50000 or one of these two penalties.



According to the Saudi law, the secrecy and privacy of psychiatric patients should not be breached and their personal information and data can be shared only by specified authorities and this is only for reasonable and justified purposes.



The Saudi mental health system emphasizes the confidentiality of the mental patient information. Exclusions are made only at the request of the public or local mental health council, the judiciary or an investigative body. Such disclosure of information will be allowed based on written formal requests.

