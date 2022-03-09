His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, has stated that the recently-announced Personal Status Law stems from the provisions and purposes of Islamic Sharia and takes into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices in order to keep pace with developments and changes in reality.

In comments on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the Personal Status Law at yesterday's meeting, after regular procedures have been completed by the Shura Council, HRH the Crown Prince indicated that this law will contribute to preserve and stabilise the family in its capacity as the basic component of society.

It will also work to ameliorate the status of the family and the child as well as control the discretionary power of a judge in a way that limits the discrepancy of judicial rulings in this regard, he added.

HRH the Crown Prince said the Personal Status Law is the second out of four specialised legislations that were announced on February 8, 2021, with the Civil Transactions Law and the Penal Code for Discretionary Sentences remain to be issued, he announced.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed that the introduction of the Personal Status Law reflects the leadership's commitment to the development and reform approach in accordance with the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, adding that the Personal Status Law constitutes a major qualitative leap in preserving and protecting human rights, family stability, women's empowerment and promotion of rights.

HRH the Crown Prince explained that the law was inclusive in addressing all problems from which families and women were suffering, affirming that the new law has carefully - and in detail- organised personal status issues.

He announced that the Personal Status Law will go into force within 90 days after its publication in the official gazette.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).