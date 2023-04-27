JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), represented by the Jawazat branch in the Makkah Region, has completed on Wednesday all the procedures for the arrival of Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan.



The Jawazat has facilitated the entry of those evacuees, who do not have entry visas or passports. The directorate has been providing them with the necessary facilities to complete their travel procedures, and that is in cooperation with the embassies of their respective countries.



The Jawazat has mobilized all its material, technical and human capabilities to serve the evacuees at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and Islamic Port.

All the travel procedures are being completed quickly and easily, and that is under the close supervision and follow-up of the Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya.

