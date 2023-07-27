RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) revealed that the total number of people benefiting from the electronic power of attorney service issued through the Najiz portal during the first half of 2023 has reached more than 5 million beneficiaries.



MoJ clarified that the digital transformation in the documenting sector has contributed significantly in facilitating the services for the beneficiaries, as well as shortening the times and efforts for them.



It is noteworthy that the Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has directed earlier to launch a virtual notary public, which is a virtual environment aimed at providing notarial services electronically remotely without the need to visit the judicial facilities.



The advantages of the virtual notary public aim to procedures governance, raise the level of efficiency and quality of notarial services, improve the beneficiary's experience and obtain notarial services with ease.

