RIYADH — The Board of Directors of the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNPS) has approved the executive regulations for charity fundraising with the objective of facilitating non-profit organizations to practice fundraising activities in the legal manner.



This decision aimed to enhance the level of compliance on the part of non-profit organizations and increase their transparency in collecting donations so as to ensure the rights of donors and benefit from donations for their designated purposes.



The new regulations aimed to increase the level of monitoring of donation programs, and enacting high-risk practices in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.



It also seeks to govern the collection of donations in cash and kind and to raise the awareness of non-profit organizations about the authorized donation mechanisms and different types of violations.



NCNPA has stated the need to implement the executive regulations with regard to fundraising from the date of its publication in the official gazette. It is noteworthy that the center is organizing, activating and expanding the role of non-profit sector organizations in development fields.



The center works to integrate government efforts in providing licensing services to these organizations, as well as financial, administrative and technical supervision of the sector in coordination with the supervisory units in government agencies. The center is also increasing coordination and support by communicating with relevant government agencies.



The center was established in the context of developing the non-profit sector, which is a strategic goal within the Vision 2030 plan aimed at empowering the non-profit sector and achieving a greater impact for the sector on the social and economic levels. The center is one of the initiatives of the National Transformation Program for the development of the non-profit sector.

