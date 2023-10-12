RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has identified three violations pertaining to individuals, including citizens and expatriates, with regard to public hygiene. The updated table of penalties, ranging from SR100 and SR1000, will be implemented effective from Sunday, Oct. 15.



The violations included tampering with and damaging hygiene containers, the fences surrounding them, or the hard floors on which they are fixed, and the violators will face a fine of SR1000, together with compensation for the value of the damage. The fine is doubled in the event of repetition of the violation along with repair of the damage.



There will be a fine of SR500 for the violation of changing the locations of hygiene containers or using them for a purpose other than the designated purpose along with compensation with the value of the damage, and correction of the violation. The fine will be doubled upon repetition of the violation.



The ministry has set a fine of SR500 for the graffiti violation and it will be doubled upon repetition along with the correction of the violation.

