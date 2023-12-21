Riyadh: The Ministry of Justice has recently launched a new online service on the Najiz.sa platform for businesses and legal representatives to handle notifications for financial claims, a press release issued by the ministry said.



According to the ministry, "the service allows creditors to send official notices to debtors about the amounts owed and the deadlines for payment. If the debtors fail to pay, the creditors can file a lawsuit claiming their dues".



The service aims to save time and effort for individuals and businesses by avoiding lawsuits when there is no dispute over the debt, in accordance with Article 19 of the Law of Commercial Courts.



The service also ensures reliable and authoritative notification, reduces financial litigation, and shortens the litigation timeline.