RIYADH — The Ministry of Health revealed the regulations for the dress code of medical staff under the ministry in their workplaces.



The regulations formulated by the ministry stipulated that the employee must be well dressed with a decent appearance and well-suited to public etiquette; avoid wearing pajamas, shorts for men or inappropriate clothes with offensive connotations or drawings, as well as to refrain from strange hairstyles. They also should pay attention to personal hygiene.



The regulations also stressed adherence to an opaque head covering for women; not wearing tight, open or short clothes; not wearing chains or slogans, not having excessive makeup, manicure, nails and perfumes, and that the coat should be wide and long to the knee.



The ministry directed that it is prohibited to wear official work clothes in public places during breaks and outside working hours, and that clothing must be modest and non-transparent, and it must be worn throughout the work hours.

