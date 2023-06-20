RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has stated that it ensures the availability of goods and products in sufficient quantities during the Hajj period.



The ministry announced this while reiterating its duties of monitoring and following up on markets during the Hajj season.



Among its duties, the ministry ensures the quality of the vehicle service centers within the cities and along highways, in addition to supervising the delivery trucks and cars.



The duties also include checking on the regularity of the gold shops and ensuring their safety from fraud. The ministry also ensures the abundance and quality of fuel in gas stations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).