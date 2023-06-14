RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports of the Ministry of Interior has introduced a special stamp for beneficiaries of Makkah Route Initiative, containing the visual identity of the initiative.



The stamp will be used in lounges of airports of the following beneficiary countries, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Côte d'Ivoire.



The Makkah Route Initiative is one of Ministry of Interior initiatives within the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects.



The initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom.



Upon arrival, pilgrims are transferred to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah through designated bus tracks, and their luggage is delivered at their places of residence.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).