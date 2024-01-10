RIYADH — The General Department of Traffic confirmed that speed dodging among vehicles is a serious violation of traffic regulations and the violators will be slapped with fines ranging between SR3,000 and SR6,000.



In a statement on its X account, the department said that dodging vehicles causes one to lose control of the vehicle and cause sudden accidents. Speed dodging is a serious traffic violation that can result in a number of penalties, including eight logged points on driver’s license. The existing maximum fine for speed dodging is SR3000. The penalties also include the suspension of offending driver’s license for up to 30 days, and a maximum three-month jail term.



Speed dodging is a maneuvers in which a driver speeds up to pass another vehicle in a dangerous or reckless manner. This can include weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, or passing on the shoulder.



Speed dodging is dangerous because it can lead to accidents. When drivers speed up to pass another vehicle, they often do not have enough time to react to changes in traffic. This can lead to collisions, which can result in serious injuries or death.

