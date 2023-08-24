RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) stated that creating noise by using devices inside the vehicle or committing any behavior that is contrary to public morals while driving is considered a traffic violation.



Through X app, the Muroor said that making noise and raising voices near educational buildings will cause students to lose the ability to focus and learn during classes.



It has confirmed that anyone who commits this act will be punished with a fine of between SR300 and SR500.



In the same context, the Muroor has warned against passing by school buses that stop to pick up and drop off children.



It is considered a violation and anyone found passing by school buses will be slapped with a fine of between SR3,000 and SR6,000.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).