RIYADH — The Commerce Ministry has allowed establishments to join all types of commercial entities for companies as partners.



The ministry stressed that the decision would facilitate the labor environment and also to support the entities and companies sector.



Allowing the establishments to enter as a partner would result in a huge impact on the entities' investment growth, as well as it will expand the scope of their incomes, the ministry said.



This will also enable the companies to benefit from the establishments who have the experience in different fields, by allowing them to join as a partner in exchange for shares from the company.



The ministry said that the establishments could add a partner entity online through the following link e.mc.gov.sa, via the company’s incorporation service for the new establishments, or through the partner decisions service for existing companies.

