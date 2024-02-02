RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce warned consumers against dealing with any fake links in search engines that take the consumer to fake pages so as to exploit the ministry’s identity.



The ministry emphasized that the only approved channels for submitting commercial reports are the unified call center number 1900 and the Balagh Tijari mobile application.



The ministry reiterated that it does not ask from consumers numbers of their bank account and bank card, passwords or verification codes (OTP) that reach individuals through their banks. It warned against providing any party with this confidential data. The ministry also noted that it does not require at all any of these information when submitting a commercial report to download any external programs or applications.



It is noteworthy that the application Balagh Tijari lets consumers to report any commercial violation via their smart devices with the possibility of attaching images of the violation as well as determining the location directly and knowing the status of their reported tickets. The application also allows consumers to view the campaigns and news reports released by the ministry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).