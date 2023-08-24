RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Commerce imposed a fine on a commercial establishment for violating the E-Commerce Law and its Executive Regulations through publishing a misleading advertisement about its product.



The commercial establishment was found publishing an electronic advertisement through its accounts on social media for an electric razor product along with a misleading statement in which it claimed that this is the only product that has obtained a quality certificate from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.

When contacted with the organization for verification, it was confirmed that the advertisement included a misleading statement as there were more than 168 similar products that obtained its certificate.



Accordingly the establishment was ordered to remove the misleading advertisement, and the violation was referred to the Committee for Considering Violations of the E-Commerce Law. The committee found it as a violation, and slapped fine on the establishment in accordance with the E-Commerce Law and its Executive Regulations.



The E-Commerce Law prohibits the inclusion in advertisements of data, false claims, or phrases that would lead, directly or indirectly, to deceive or mislead the consumer.



According to the law, anyone who violates the provisions of the law shall be punished with a fine of up to SR1 million; suspension of e-commerce activity temporarily or permanently, and blocking the online store partially or completely, temporarily or permanently, and that is in coordination with the competent authorities.

