JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to allow foreign law firms to provide consultancy services in the near future.



The Ministry of Justice intends to make amendments in the Code of Law Practice in order to allow foreign law firms to provide consultancy services pertaining to Saudi laws.



The ministry has proposed a draft amendment to Article 51 of the Code of Law Practice, seeking suggestions and viewpoints of the public before finalizing it. As per the amendments, foreign law firms can practice consultations related to the Saudi laws that are provided through a lawyer registered in the list of practicing lawyers in accordance with the provisions of this code.



The current Article 51 of the Code of Law Practice stipulates that a foreign law firm licensed to practice the legal profession in the Kingdom shall practice all activities related to the profession. This will be after taking into account of the restriction for pleading on behalf of others before the aforementioned authorities, referred to in article 1 of the code. This is restricted to the Saudi lawyers registered in the Schedule of Practicing Lawyers, as stipulated in Article 18 of the code.



The same article also puts restrictions on the work of a foreign law firm, which is licensed to practice the legal profession in the Kingdom, in practicing consultancy services related to international law and non-Saudi laws that are provided through a licensed lawyer, as well as arbitration, mediation and conciliation services in accordance with the provisions regulating this, in addition to the consultations provided for specific or specialized projects or for studies in the field of legislation.

